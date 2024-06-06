Sprout Social Adds AI Innovations and 20 Product Capabilities

Sprout Social, a provider of cloud-based social media management software, has added several artificial intelligence-powered product enhancements alongside 20 new capabilities across its platform.

Standout AI capabilities include Generate by AI Assist to improve accessibility by writing alt-text for images, and Analyze by AI Assist, which surfaces notable performance and conversation trends.

Sprout Social's new AI solutions also classify and prioritize inbound messages, replace manual data analysis, and craft suggested responses. Sprout Social's other key product updates include the following:

New access to Snapchat profiles through Tagger, Sprout Social’s influencer marketing platform, which enables companiesto explore market trends, identify competitive insights, and connect with target audiences in new ways.

My Reports, a custom reporting interface that provides additional types of data, more flexible options for tailored reports, and increased granularity to analyze subsets of content.

Additional engagement and reporting capabilities with Instagram Threads, which will enable marketers to plan, schedule, manage replies, and report on their activities.