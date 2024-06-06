Bloomreach Partners with valantic and commercetools to Form the B2B Accelerator

Bloomreach, an e-commerce personalization platform provider, has expanded its partnership with valantic and commercetools through its new B2B Accelerator, designed to help B2B companies integrate a composable stack of solutions, including Bloomreach Discovery.

"Incorporating Bloomreach Discovery into our commercetools B2B Accelerator has been a game-changer, especially for our large enterprise customers, and we are proud to be the only digital agency providing a blueprint for B2B in Foundry," said Vanessa Belstler, business area manager at valantic, in a statement. "This integration enhances our platform's capabilities and ensures that our clients can provide a product discovery that drives immediate ROI and revenue, allowing them a competitive edge in the market."

"commercetools is thrilled to announce our expanded network of integrations with top-tier partners like Bloomreach and valantic, revolutionizing the way businesses scale and adapt," said Chris Holley, dlobal director of independent software vendor partnerships at commercetools, in a statement. "This new solution enhances flexibility and efficiency, ensuring smoother integration for brands across the commerce ecosystem. By leveraging these robust tools, businesses can seamlessly grow and thrive, driving exceptional customer experiences at every interaction. We are excited to embark on this journey of innovation and success with our valued partners."

"We're excited to partner with valantic and commercetools to unlock limitless opportunities for growth with the B2B Accelerator," said Marcel Lamers, director of channel for EMEA at Bloomreach, in a statement. "Together, we will ensure that integration is smoother than ever, helping brands across the commerce ecosystem seamlessly scale and expand with our solutions. We look forward to beginning this new journey with Discovery and these best-in-class partners, delivering tailored customer journeys across every touchpoint."