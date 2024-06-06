Recurly Partners with Redfast

Recurly, a subscription management and billing platform provider, has partnered with Redfast, a subscriber personalization and engagement solutions provider, to create a lifecycle engagement tool that drives proactive, personalized in-app experiences. The two companies integrated Redfast's real-time user engagement capabilities with Recurly's subscription billing platform.

"Predicting and acting on subscriber acquisition and retention opportunities are top of mind for consumer subscription leaders. Our partnership with Redfast couldn't be more timely," Joe Rohrlich, CEO of Recurly, said in a statement. "Investing in a robust lifecycle engagement strategy is essential for subscription businesses. Combining subscription billings and lifecycle management, powered by Redfast, we offer brands a holistic approach centered on subscriber lifetime value, including acquisition, retention, and growth strategies."

"This partnership empowers subscription professionals with the combined might of Redfast and Recurly to elevate subscriber management," said Rajeev Raman, founder and CEO of Redfast, in a statement. "By harnessing the combined strengths of these platforms we can unlock incredible personalized in-app experiences for end users that ultimately leads to significant improvements in churn rates and subscriber engagement, paving the way for sustainable growth."