Algolia Unveils AI Personalization

Algolia, a provider of end-to-end AI search solutions, today unveiled AI Personalization to help merchandisers and developers present each online visitor with precisely tailored content, leveraging comprehensive insights from their behavior, preferences, feedback, and attributes.

"Algolia's AI Personalization overcomes challenges by providing retailers with a seamless personalization solution that can be deployed within minutes and continuously refined automatically, all while upholding Algolia's renowned ease of use, speed, and scalability. We anticipate seeing our customers bolster their bottom lines as they gain deep insights into their consumers' preferences and deliver hyper-personalized products and content across the entire customer journey, irrespective of the consumers' stage in their journey," said Bernadette Nixon, CEO of Algolia, in a statement.

With Algolia's AI Personalization, consumers can initiate their own journeys with automated event and facet weight computations, time decay adjustments, and user affinities. Merchandising teams can incorporate data from external sources into Algolia's platform and plug in AI Personalization with third-party platforms like Shopify and BigCommerce, as well as data sources like Google Analytics, BigQuery, Segment, and Tealium.

Merchandisers can set up AI Personalization within Algolia's Merchandising Studio and fine-tune the customer experience they wish to deliver within minutes.