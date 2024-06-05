Boulevard Launches Text Marketing

Boulevard, providers of a client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses, today launched text marketing to help salons, spas, and barbershops ;boost bookings, drive revenue, and maximize client engagement through highly targeted SMS campaigns

Boulevard's text marketing capabilities leverage a dedicated phone number unique to each business location. All text communications from Boulevard, including client notifications, two-way texting, and text marketing, are sent from the same dedicated business number. All Boulevard text marketing campaigns are two-way enabled and allow clients to respond to marketing texts as they would a direct message.

Text marketing integrates with Boulevard Messages, enabling staff to continue the conversation directly from the Boulevard platform and promptly answer client questions.

With text marketing from Boulevard, clients can tailor campaigns to a highly targeted audience of recipients. Customers can easily create, save, and reuse client segments with Boulevard's audience builder and filter capabilities.

Boulevard also provides campaign metrics and reports.