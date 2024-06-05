Contentstack Launches Personalize and Brand Kit

Contentstack, a content management systems provider, today at its ContentCon customer conference introduced Contetstack Personalize and Brand Kit to address long-standing personalization challenges for digital marketers.

Contentstack Personalize is a ;testing and segmentation engine that removes obstacles tied to the implementation and operationalization of personalized content. As a native capability of the headless CMS Personalize lets marketers experiment with content variations to understand what resonates with audiences and build meaningful connections with near limitless permutations of targeted content by using AI to scale across audience segments.

"We've been developing this personalization solution behind the scenes in concert with customers, listening to their biggest challenges and building ways to overcome them," said Conor Egan, vice president of product at Contentstack, in a statement. "Now, marketers can create personalized content for a near infinite number of audiences in the same time it previously took to create for one. And it all lives inside the headless CMS."

Brand Kit is a writing assistant that produces brand-relevant, AI-generated content at scale to align with the brand's style, messaging, and defined voice profiles. It sits on top of AI Assistant,Contentstack's native large language model launched last year. The process is also fully automated via new AI connectors within Contentstack Automate.

Brand Kit adds the following two new critical functions to the headless CMS:

Knowledge Vault, a repository of brand assets, such as documents, customer insights, and platform context, that the LLM uses to supplement its knowledge and ground its output.

Voice Profiles, customizable rules that shape AI content's tone, style, and language, with flexibility based on audience, intent, or channel.