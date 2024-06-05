SupportLogic Launches Data Cloud

SupportLogic this week at the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit launched the SupportLogic Data Cloud, allowing businesses to observe and act on post-sales customer interaction signals directly within Snowflake without data movement.

SupportLogic can connect disparate data sources, normalizing the data, extracting signals, and making accurate predictions. These insights are now securely accessible via Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Use cases for this new technology include the following:

Customer health scoring;

Churn risk prediction;

Customer journey mapping;

Post-sales customer marketing and digital customer success automation;

Building business intelligence dashboards and in-house AI applications; and

Migrating between CRMs with reverse ETL.

Snowflake customers can now leverage SupportLogic's purpose-built models and workflows with SnowflakeArctic and SnowflakeCortex to build their own generative artificial intelligence models for enhanced workflows and insights.