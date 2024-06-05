Twilio Enhances Segment's Interoperability with Data Platforms and Warehouses with Linked Audiences

Twilio, a customer engagement platform provider, today at Snowflake Summit 2024 introduced Linked Audiences and the Segment Data Graph to enhance Twilio Segment's interoperability with data platforms and warehouses.

These capabilities allow marketers to combine real-time data from customer data platforms with data platform and warehouse datasets and leverage advanced artificial inteligence models to improve customer engagements.

"Enhancing interoperability between Segment's CDP with data platforms and warehouses helps businesses unlock the full power of their customer data," said Thomas Wyatt, president of Twilio Segment, in a statement. "The combination brings this critical data to life, making every customer touchpoint and insight immediately actionable. We think of it like turning an analog map into an active GPS system that provides real-time guidance when you need it most."

By merging real-time insights from Segment's CDP with the comprehensive relational data from the warehouse, businesses can convert disparate data points into complete, identity-resolved profiles .>

Linked Audiences is an audience-builder tool that equips marketers to leverage the full spectrum of customer data, integrating real-time data from Segment's CDP with comprehensive data from the warehouse for a complete and precise view of customer interactions. Marketers can directly query and segment within their data warehouse using a no-code interface, create and refine audience lists, and respond to changing market dynamics and customer preferences.

At the heart of this new tool is Segment's Data Graph, a framework that transforms data warehouses/lakehouses from static repositories into dynamic, actionable engines, enabling data teams to dynamically define and manage relationships between datasets within the warehouse/lakehouse. The Data Graph connects and activates all customer data points, like company accounts, subscriptions, products, and household information. This enables companies to create detailed audience segments and pass this data downstream for advanced analytics, adtech, and marketing automation.