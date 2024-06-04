Data Axle Launches Data Axle Snowflake Clean Room App

Data Axle, a provider of marketing and business intelligence solutions, today at the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit launched the Data Axle Snowflake Clean Room App.

The Snowflake-native app provides access to more than 450 data attributes on more than 70 million U.S. businesses for market analysis, audience segmentation, data enhancement, predictive modeling, and omnichannel activation.

The application is now available on Snowflake Marketplace and leverages the speed, scale, and performance of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. With availability on Snowflake Marketplace, customers can seamlessly access their business data, enhance their first-party data, and add new insights to improve overall data quality and depth without leaving the Snowflake platform. The application also keeps the data current with weekly data updates that improve the reliability and accuracy of every record and introduce new data as it becomes available.