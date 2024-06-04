Data Axle Launches Data Axle Snowflake Clean Room App
Data Axle, a provider of marketing and business intelligence solutions, today at the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit launched the Data Axle Snowflake Clean Room App.
The Snowflake-native app provides access to more than 450 data attributes on more than 70 million U.S. businesses for market analysis, audience segmentation, data enhancement, predictive modeling, and omnichannel activation.
The application is now available on Snowflake Marketplace and leverages the speed, scale, and performance of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. With availability on Snowflake Marketplace, customers can seamlessly access their business data, enhance their first-party data, and add new insights to improve overall data quality and depth without leaving the Snowflake platform. The application also keeps the data current with weekly data updates that improve the reliability and accuracy of every record and introduce new data as it becomes available.
"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Snowflake," said Hossam Bahlool, chief product officer of Data Axle, in a statement. "Having an accurate and comprehensive data foundation is at the heart of everything we do, and this app provides improved access to that rich dataset, allowing businesses to achieve deeper insights quickly and easily with reduced data movement and faster processing. The result is increased time and cost savings for clients, which is invaluable. This represents Data Axle's commitment to provide our data and solutions to operate where our clients'; data lives."
"Snowflake has been working with Data Axle for years and is pleased to support the launch of this new application to further elevate the customer experience," said Kieran Kennedy, head of Marketplace at Snowflake, in a statement. "Our powerful engine provides an ideal platform for building and running modern data applications, which is a perfect match for Data Axle's robust datasets and the data processing services it provides."