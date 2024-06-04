SAP Infuses AI Throughout Its Cloud Portfolio and Partners with AI Leaders

SAP at its annual Sapphire conference in Orlando, Fla., today unveiled generative artificial intelligence innovations and partnerships.

"The Business AI innovations we're announcing at SAP Sapphire in 2024 will redefine the way businesses run," said Christian Klein, CEO and executive board member of SAP. "Today's AI announcements and partnerships build on our commitment to deliver revolutionary technology that drives real-world results, helping customers unleash the agility and ingenuity they need to succeed in today's fast-moving business landscape."

As SAP embeds Business AI across its enterprise solutions, it puts rich insights at users' fingertips. Examples include AI-generated reports in SAP SuccessFactors and forecasting capabilities in SAP Sales Cloud to predict combinations of salespeople and products most likely to drive sales.

Meanwhile, the SAP Business Technology Platform is adding large language models from Amazon Web Services, Meta, and Mistral AI to its generative AI hub.

SAP's generative AI copilot, Joule, which sorts and contextualizes data from multiple systems, is expanding throughout the company's solution portfolio. Joule launched in SAP SuccessFactors solutions last fall and is now embedded into SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Build, and SAP Integration Suite. Further expansion by year-end will include SAP Ariba and SAP Analytics Cloud solutions.

At Sapphire, SAP also announced plans to further broaden Joule's scope by integrating it with Microsoft Copilot to surface even richer insights. This deep, bi-directional integration gives users a unified experience built right into the flow of work, enabling seamless access to information from interactions with business applications in SAP and Microsoft 365.

SAP and Google Cloud are expanding their partnership, using Business AI to help enterprises better predict and mitigate supply-chain risks to minimize disruptions and maintain optimal inventory levels. The companies will integrate Joule and the SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain solution with Google Cloud's Gemini models AI assistant and Google Cloud Cortex Framework's data foundation.

SAP will leverage Meta's Llama 3 to generate scripts that render highly customized analytics applications in SAP Analytics Cloud.

SAP will also add large language models from Mistral AI to the generative AI hub capability in SAP AI Core.

And SAP and NVIDIA are partnering to embed technologies into enterprise-ready business applications. This includes the following: