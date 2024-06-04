HubSpot Adds HIPAA Support and Sensitive Data Tools

HubSpot has upgraded its Smart CRM to store sensitive data and provide users a complete view of their customers in one place while also operating HubSpot's products in compliance with the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

By storing confidential customer data in HubSpot’s Smart CRM, companies across regulated industries can now take full advantage of HubSpot's customer platform to power their go-to-market strategies.

With these changes, marketers can improve lead generation by collecting sensitive data where customers have consented to its use for marketing purposes, such as website forms or when ordering a product, and segment audiences, send targeted marketing campaigns, and power marketing automation without cobbling together work-arounds to properly handle protected data.

Sales reps can personalize prospecting and automate deal management processes that require customers to provide sensitive data in forms, such as loan applications.

Service teams can create a single customer record for help desk reps by securely storing sensitive data required for tailored service, such as booking and modifying travel itineraries.

Across go-to-market, each team can better manage legal, security, and regulatory compliance with comprehensive audit logging, advanced authentication features, inactive session timeout, account security recommendations, per-tenant application-level encryption, and more.