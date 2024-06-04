The Desire Company Launches Retail RMEDI 360

The Desire Company has launched Retail RMEDI 360 (Retail Media Expert Distribution Ignitor) to enable companies to integrate expert product education throughout the shopper experience.

"With...the launch of The Desire Company's Retail RMEDI 360 platform, we're not just introducing a new product, we’re setting a new standard for retail media technology," said Eric Sheinkop, co-founder and CEO of The Desire Company, in a statement. "Brands and retailers are seeking to expand beyond their traditional commerce media models and integrate trusted product information directly into their shoppers' purchasing journey. Our platform promises to transform how shoppers access product education at the crucial point of decision."

The product offers access to a comprehensive suite of tools and seamless integration, streamlining the management and distribution of expert-driven video content. Key features include the following:

Content integration across the consumer journey, allowing users to embed expert-driven video content into every part of the consumer journey, from social media to product detail pages (PDP), email, and SMS for post-purchase engagement.

Shoppable QR codes for in-store use;

Analytics dashboard, for insights into video performance.