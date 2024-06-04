Qlik Announces Qlik Talend Cloud and Qlik Answers

Qlik, a provider of data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence, today unveiled Qlik Talend Cloud and Qlik Answers at its Qlik Connect event. These solutions will accelerate enterprise AI adoption, with Qlik Talend Cloud delivering no-code to pro-code, AI-augmented data integration capabilities, and Qlik Answers offering AI-generated answers with full explainability from unstructured data.

"Qlik is accelerating AI's business value with the launch of Qlik Talend Cloud and Qlik Answers," said Mike Capone, CEO of Qlik, in a statement. "These innovations position us to meet market opportunity for end-to-end, technology-agnostic AI solutions. Thanks to our well-placed investments, extensive R&D, and deep partnerships, we provide a seamless, scalable path for enterprises to adopt AI, backed by Qlik's incredible customer success track record."

Qlik Talend Cloud is a comprehensive, integrated platform evolving from Qlik's 2023 acquisition of Talend, introducing new capabilities for faster, quality-assured data curation and a dynamic data marketplace to enhance the delivery of domain-specific data across the organization. It offers modern data engineering tools with no-code to pro-code options. Its Qlik Talend Trust Score for AI assesses data health and incorporates Stitch's SaaS data connectivity.

Qlik Answers is an out-of-the-box, generative AI-powered knowledge assistant that transforms how businesses access and use unstructured data. It delivers reliable, personalized answers from companies’ private, curated sources, such as knowledge libraries and document repositories. With full explainability, users know the origin of answers.