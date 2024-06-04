Airship Enhances Marketing Personalization Offerings

Airship at Shoptalk Europethis week is introducing platform enhancements that enable marketers to personalize content and gather zero-party data directly within customers' app experiences.

The product enhancements include the following:

Embedded Content, allowing marketers to seamlessly integrate dynamic, personalized content throughout apps. The no-code native app experience adds multiple customizable content blocks anywhere within apps so teams can tailor experiences to every individual, collect feedback, and incentivize high-value actions.

Feature Flags, allowing users to toggle new no-code experiences and features on and off and perform controlled rollouts prior to a modified or full-scale rollout. Airship automatically creates a segment for customers in the Feature Flag audience, enabling marketers to drive awareness and education through messaging and embedded experiences and obtain feedback on the feature through surveys.

Cross-Platform Wallet Notification across iOS and Android, including dynamically updating and personalizing passes, to keep all customers informed of discrete topics, such as loyalty rewards, coupons, tickets, membership benefits, special events, and more.