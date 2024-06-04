Marin Software Expands Amazon Integration

Marin Software, a provider of performance marketing software, has expanded its Amazon integration to include Sponsored TV, non-endemic advertising, and access to the demand-side platform (DSP) globally, making it easier for brands not selling on Amazon to engage with the Amazon audience.

With Sponsored TV, advertisers can reach more than 155 million monthly users of Amazon's ad-supported streaming services, delivering ads for companies that sell on Amazon and those that do not.

With non-Endemic advertising, companies that do not sell products on Amazon can reach the platform's vast audience while they are shopping to create highly targeted advertising campaigns related to purchases they are making on Amazon.

The global DSP expansion provides marketers access to Amazon's advertising platform, enabling them to programmatically buy display and video ads across Amazon properties and its publisher partners in all markets served by Amazon globally.