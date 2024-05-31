NICE Adds Back-Office Functionality to WFM

NICE has added workforce management (WFM) capabilities that enable organizations to manage their front- and back-office workstreams.

NICE's new Inventory Insights capability, coupled with True-To-Interval (TTI), merges omnichannel, contact center, and back office into a common planning interval, subsequently revealing cross-department efficiencies to drive improved bottom-line performance.

NICE's TTI solution addresses the unique challenges of digital channels for staffing forecasting and planning. It considers the time needed to handle every type of interaction, adjusting staffing in the moment to address the unique requirements of digital and asynchronous interactions.

TTI, together with Inventory Insights, further advances NICE's WFM capabilities, improving blended contact center operational efficiency by deconstructing back-office work into a common planning interval, enabling staff planning and scheduling of shared contact center and back-office employees.