Nimble CRM Launches Email Sequence Automation

Nimble has added Email Sequences to help small businesses nurture leads through a series of strategically personalized emails.

Nimble's new Email Sequencing feature enables businesses to accelerate customer outreach, lead qualification, and deal closing. With it, teams can send automated, logically sequenced follow-up emails, log customer interactions, and transition contacts through lead qualification workflows into deal pipelines, all the way to a successful sale.

With Nimble's Email Sequences, users can do the following:

Accelerate outbound lead generation and prospecting. Paired with Nimble Prospector, a browser extension for lead creation and data enrichment directly from web platforms like LinkedIn, along with its robust segmentation features.

Close the loop on inbound leads. Streamline lead management by promptly responding to leads and delivering personalized experiences without manual intervention. Nimble's native Web Forms capture web leads and seamlessly integrate them into sales processes.

Automate repetitive tasks, such as email sending, follow-up scheduling, and sales activity logging. Nimble automatically stores all interactions with prospects, including emails, calls, and meetings for personalizing communications and improving response rates.

Get instant feedback by tracking email replies, opens, clicks, and bounce rates.

Scale sales campaigns with Nimble's Workflows.