Klaviyo Integrates with TikTok

Klaviyo, a digital customer relationship solutions provider, has integrated with TikTok, enabling businesses to sync their Klaviyo lists and segments to TikTok Audiences, deliver personalized advertisements, and build high-impact look-alike audiences to attract new buyers.

"At Klaviyo, our goal is to create the most powerful ecosystem possible so that we can help brands connect with their consumers seamlessly, wherever they are," said Steve Rowland, president of Klaviyo, in a statement. "Our integration with TikTok is a natural extension of that mission. TikTok is a crucial platform for businesses to engage with their consumers, and with this integration, we're empowering businesses to capitalize on that opportunity and making it even easier to create valuable personalized relationships that drive revenue."

This new integration helps Klaviyo customers do the following:

Deliver more personalized advertisements on TikTok to existing consumers and attract new consumers through smarter look-alike audiences.

Only show TikTok ads to those who are engaged or have a high intent to buy.

Retarget existing consumers or exclude targeting consumers who recently purchased and have low intent to buy.

Dynamically sync Klaviyo segments in real time.

Track performance and optimize ad strategy by understanding how targeted ads or ad groups are performing.