Ooma Adds Communications Features to Ooma Office

Ooma, providers of a communications platform for businesses and consumers, has added features, including a contact us widget, an auto dialer, and online whiteboards for videoconferences, to its Ooma Office business phone and communications service.

The new features include the following:

Contact Us Widget, available as a pop-up widget on websites, inviting visitors to submit their name, mobile phone number, and a text message. Once the form is submitted, employees with access to the text messaging inbox can immediately view and respond to the submissions from their desktop or mobile app.

Auto Dialer for customer support, sales, and accounts receivables teams that need to make large numbers of outbound calls. The Auto Dialer queues up calls from pre-loaded spreadsheets. When one call is completed, the next call is automatically displayed on the agents' screens. Agents can also enter notes during calls.

Scheduled Messages, allowing text messages to be scheduled to automatically be sent at a future date and time.

Call Park on desktop and mobile apps, allowing multiple inbound calls to be placed on hold and either resumed later or picked up by other team members. Users see a list of parked calls in the app, with the name and phone number of each caller when Caller ID information is available.

Online Whiteboard for Ooma Meetings videoconferences, with a variety of pens, text entry tools, colors, and shapes for sharing ideas and working collaboratively on projects.

Team Chat on mobile app, making it possible to participate in group chat on the go.