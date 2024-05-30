Postie Launches CRM Optimization Engine

Postie, a provider of direct mail automation solutions, today launched its CRM Optimization engine to enable businesses to automatically optimize CRM data.

The CRM Optimization algorithm runs campaigns autonomously using machine learning, becoming more intelligent and delivering improved results with each successive campaign. It continuously analyzes companies' entire CRM databases and autonomously identifies the most promising customers for direct mail campaigns and the optimal time to mail target audiences.

CRM Optimization offers the following capabilities:

"CRM Optimization is a game-changer for large brands and retailers that want to get the most out of their CRM data and direct mail marketing strategies. Our algorithm learns as it goes, getting more accurate as time goes on, so our clients can be confident that they're making the most intelligent decisions on how to interact with their customers," said Dave Fink, CEO and co-founder of Postie, in a statement. "By utilizing our machine learning algorithm, brands can identify the right customers to mail and the right time and frequency to mail them, leading to significant increases in incremental revenue. We're excited to offer something unique for companies with large CRM databases to more easily see the value during sales and renewal processes."