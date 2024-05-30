Postie Launches CRM Optimization Engine
Postie, a provider of direct mail automation solutions, today launched its CRM Optimization engine to enable businesses to automatically optimize CRM data.
The CRM Optimization algorithm runs campaigns autonomously using machine learning, becoming more intelligent and delivering improved results with each successive campaign. It continuously analyzes companies' entire CRM databases and autonomously identifies the most promising customers for direct mail campaigns and the optimal time to mail target audiences.
CRM Optimization offers the following capabilities:
- Automatically identifying the best audience by finding the most promising segments within companies' CRM databases.
- Personalized recommendations on which products or offers to send to each audience segment.
- Real-time optimization by continuously learning from campaign performance and adjusting strategies.
- Analyze data by leveraging several years of transaction and mailing history to gain deep insights into customer behavior and preferences.
- Increase revenue by identifying a missing purchase window that exists for an individual and trigger a direct mail piece at the right time for conversion.
- Improved customer engagement by identifying high and consistent spenders, excluding people who should not be mailed beyond what they are already receiving.
"CRM Optimization is a game-changer for large brands and retailers that want to get the most out of their CRM data and direct mail marketing strategies. Our algorithm learns as it goes, getting more accurate as time goes on, so our clients can be confident that they're making the most intelligent decisions on how to interact with their customers," said Dave Fink, CEO and co-founder of Postie, in a statement. "By utilizing our machine learning algorithm, brands can identify the right customers to mail and the right time and frequency to mail them, leading to significant increases in incremental revenue. We're excited to offer something unique for companies with large CRM databases to more easily see the value during sales and renewal processes."