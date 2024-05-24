Mindbreeze InSpire Available on Google Cloud Marketplace
Mindbreeze has made its InSpire knowledge management solution available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling companies to use its artificial intelligence-based knowledge management services without needing their own infrastructure.
Mindbreeze InSpire is now available for customers and partners on the major online marketplaces, including AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and Google Cloud Marketplace, in addition to the existing deployment options, cloud, hosted by Mindbreeze, hybrid cloud, or on premises.
Mindbreeze InSpire uses generative AI to provide 360-degree views of entities, such as customers, projects, or products, and enriches them with additional information. Additionally, Mindbreeze uses retrieval augmented generation to collect the necessary facts and uses a large language model to generate answers to users' questions via Mindbreeze InSpire AI Chat. Integration into the workplace is done via add-ins in the prevailing systems, like email systems or online systems.
"By providing our knowledge management solution on different marketplaces, we support the respective strategy of the customer or partner, with full cost transparency. The computing power required for operation is obtained via the existing volume contract. The customer or partner receives the Mindbreeze license directly from us. We also support onboarding and provide Mindbreeze already tested and preconfigured. The protection of company data is regulated by the access rights in the Active Directory and by the choice of region," said Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze, in a statement.