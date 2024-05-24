Mindbreeze InSpire Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Mindbreeze has made its InSpire knowledge management solution available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling companies to use its artificial intelligence-based knowledge management services without needing their own infrastructure.

Mindbreeze InSpire is now available for customers and partners on the major online marketplaces, including AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and Google Cloud Marketplace, in addition to the existing deployment options, cloud, hosted by Mindbreeze, hybrid cloud, or on premises.

Mindbreeze InSpire uses generative AI to provide 360-degree views of entities, such as customers, projects, or products, and enriches them with additional information. Additionally, Mindbreeze uses retrieval augmented generation to collect the necessary facts and uses a large language model to generate answers to users' questions via Mindbreeze InSpire AI Chat. Integration into the workplace is done via add-ins in the prevailing systems, like email systems or online systems.