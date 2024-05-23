PandaDoc Launches Rooms for Sharing Sales Content
PandaDoc, a provider of proposal, quote management, contract, and e-signature technology, has launched Rooms, an end-to-end solution for organizing sales collateral, like videos and content, and collaborating with internal teams.
With Rooms, sellers can showcase information to buyers, letting them involve key decision-makers and leaders from their end to drive negotiations, all while ensuring a personalized buyer experience from start to finish.
"In the realm of deal-making, every stage holds significance, particularly the pre-signing phase. Rooms enables quicker customer decision-making by putting all the necessary information at their disposal in a customizable virtual environment," Kirk Miles, chief product officer of PandaDoc, said in a statement. "This is especially beneficial for sales teams to simplify the buying process for their prospects by providing readily available resources, precise guidance, and task lists in a single digital space."
"Rooms has helped us create a repeatable playbook for our sales reps to follow. In turn, our customers receive world-class 'buyer enablement' to make purchasing our software easy. Now, we can engage multiple stakeholders in a secure online space, giving prospects access to relevant sales materials and next steps," Taylor Jeffery, sales manager at Consensus, said in a statement. "We transitioned to PandaDoc's Rooms when our previous vendor shifted directions. When we realized all this functionality was available within PandaDoc, we stopped looking at any other competitors! We have built out our full sales process inside of the PandaDoc Rooms feature."