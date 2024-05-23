PandaDoc Launches Rooms for Sharing Sales Content

PandaDoc, a provider of proposal, quote management, contract, and e-signature technology, has launched Rooms, an end-to-end solution for organizing sales collateral, like videos and content, and collaborating with internal teams.

With Rooms, sellers can showcase information to buyers, letting them involve key decision-makers and leaders from their end to drive negotiations, all while ensuring a personalized buyer experience from start to finish.