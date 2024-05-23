Pricefx Optimized Dynamic Pricing Now Premium Certified for SAP S/4HANA

Pricefx, a provider of pricing software, ha seen its Optimized Dynamic Pricing solution become premium certified for SAP's S/4HANA.

Already available on SAP Store, Pricefx's end-to-end, cloud-native platform originally launched with integration to SAP Commerce Cloud solutions. Its AI optimization capabilities are embedded into SAP's quote-to-cash process and supporting systems.

"In the advent of AI optimization, pricing processes can be automated and scale to meet today's business needs," said Joe Golemba, senior vice president of global ecosystem and partners at Pricefx, in a statement. "Now SAP S/4HANA and SAP Commerce Cloud users can seamlessly integrate Pricefx into their SAP workflows to make better pricing decisions with performance visibility and forecasting and enable data-driven sales decision making. Pricefx's end-to-end price management and optimization helps enhance price execution within SAP business processes for more profitable outcomes. This helps customers reduce pricing burdens within their current setup while giving them the efficiency they need to scale their pricing instantaneously without the risk."

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing, and measurements against benchmarks results. Optimized Dynamic Pricing can help customers optimize their pricing process, increase revenue, and ultimately drive more profit within their SAP workflows.