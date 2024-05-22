Veritone's AI Solutions for Public Sector Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Veritone, has made its public-sector solutions available in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of independent software vendors whose software runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

With Veritone's availability in AWS Marketplace, public-sector customers can now access, purchase, and deploy Veritone's; AI solutions directly within the AWS cloud environment. These solutions are recognized with the AWS Public Safety Software Competency for specialization, deep AWS technical expertise, and proven customer success.

"By making our public-sector solutions available in the AWS Marketplace, we are providing customers with greater flexibility and accessibility to deploy Veritone's cutting-edge technology directly within their AWS environments," said Jon Gacek, general manager of public sector at Veritone, in a statement. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering government agencies and legal and education customers with AI-driven solutions that enhance productivity, streamline workflows, accelerate investigations, and comply with regulations."

The AWS Marketplace will now feature the following Veritone Public Sector solutions, which are also available on Veritone's iDEMS (Intelligent Digital Evidence Management System) platform, which is hosted on the AWS Criminal Justice Information System-compliant commercial cloud environment:

Veritone Investigate, the central evidence hub to store, manage, analyze, and share all digital evidence files.

Veritone Redact, for the redaction of sensitive information within audio, video and image-based evidence.

Veritone Illuminate, to search, discover, analyze, cull, translate, and explore large volumes of electronically stored information, including audio and video recordings and text-based documents.

Veritone IDentify, which provides suspect identification for public safety and justice agencies.

In addition, Veritone recently achieved the AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status, which acknowledges Veritone's AI Consulting and Services Group, proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience. Veritone's consulting and services group supports customers on AI strategy development, AI workflow solutions and innovation workshops, data preparation and migration. Additionally, Veritone provides insights and content contributions to the Generative AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for AWS Partners