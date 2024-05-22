Maycode Partners with DRUID AI
Maycode, a provider of enterprise artificial intelligence solutions, is partnering with DRUID AI, a conversational AI technology provider, to combine its enterprise AI solutions and Complia's Dara, a compliance virtual assistant, with DRUID AI's advanced technology that includes a natural language processing engine, integration with other business systems, and generative AI capabilities.
Maycode's suite of enterprise AI solutions will integrate DRUID AI's conversational agents to enhance user interactions and improve processes across sectors. Complia's Dara, an assistant focused on financial regulations, will use DRUID AI's innovations to provide a dynamic compliance management solution.
"We are excited to join forces with DRUID AI," said Adetoyese Adedokun, Maycode's managing director, in a statement. "By integrating DRUID AI's conversational agent into our enterprise AI solutions, we are determined to revolutionize user experiences across various industries, from financial institutions to healthcare, education, and more."
"Our collaboration with Maycode represents a pivotal advancement in utilizing conversational AI to enhance business processes and customer interactions. We are eager to see the transformative impact of our joint efforts, particularly as we explore new opportunities in Nigeria and the African Union," said Liviu Dragan, CEO of DRUID, in a statement.