ZoomInfo Releases ZoomInfo Copilot

ZoomInfo today released ZoomInfo Copilot, an artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant for sales teams.

ZoomInfo Copilot applies AI to ZoomInfo's B2B data. It brings together all company data with ZoomInfo data and applies generative AI to predict pipeline and provide AI-guided recommendations about who to contact, when to engage, and even what to say. It allows salespeople to seize time-sensitive opportunities in real time with Breaking Alerts delivered through Slack. These alerts can be shared across multiple channels, allowing teams to triage emerging opportunities and act decisively on high-quality intent signals.

Marketers receive ranked and prioritized target accounts and in-market buyers, derived from millions of signals processed daily by ZoomInfo's AI.

"What sets ZoomInfo's Copilot apart from any other solution in the market is that it is sitting on top of our AI-ready trusted data foundation that drives decisions, personalization, and confidence," ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck said in a statement. "AI is only as good as the data it's built on, and most solutions are layered on top of static CRM data."

Key ZoomInfo Copilot features include the following: