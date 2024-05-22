SugarCRM Acquires sales-i
SugarCRM has acquired sales-i, provider of a revenue intelligence solution. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition comes nearly a year after Sugar announced a partnership with sales-i to improve business-to-business (B2B) sales performance by delivering artificial intelligence-powered revenue intelligence from companies' enterprise resource planning (ERP) and CRM systems.
"We are bringing together two great companies with complementary products, a shared vision for customer success, and experience and expertise at using machine learning, AI, and generative AI to unlock the value of front-office and back-office data," said Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM, in a statement. "This combination delivers actionable, intelligent sales strategies that will improve revenue, maximize profitability, increase customer satisfaction, and produce more efficient salespeople."
"The partnership of sales-i and SugarCRM has enabled companies to gain unrivaled insights into their customer buying behavior. Together, we'll expand our capabilities and accelerate development processes that will benefit customers and create a significant market impact," said Paul Black, founder and CEO of sales-i, in a statement.