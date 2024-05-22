Adobe Launches Express for Enterprise

Adobe has launched Adobe Express for Enterprise, which will empower businesses to accelerate marketing content creation and extend on-brand content production to communications, sales and other business users. Adobe Express for Enterprise is powered by Adobe Firefly Image Model 3, which provides photorealistic output.

The new advances include Brand Controls, Bulk Create, Generate and Firefly Custom Models, enabling marketers to reuse and adapt content for upcoming campaigns and localize campaign assets for different regions. Sales teams can create and customize materials for clients and prospects, and internal and external communications teams can design content for stakeholders.

Adobe Express for Enterprise is integrated with Adobe Acrobat, Creative Cloud, and Adobe Experience Manager Assets, as well as Adobe GenStudio, a new content lifecycle app that enables marketers to reuse brand-approved content, generate variations for digital channels, activate content in Adobe and third-party applications, and measure content performance.

"With the exponential growth in demand for personalized experiences, companies must find new ways to supercharge the production of content that connects with customers and elevates their brands," said Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president of Adobe Express Product Group and Creative Cloud Services at Adobe, in a statement. "Adobe Express for Enterprise is the only solution that brings together enterprise-grade brand management, intuitive tools, advanced AI designed to be safe for business, and seamless workflows with world-class creative apps, empowering individuals across the enterprise to produce more impactful, on-brand content faster than ever before."

Adobe Express features powered by Firefly generative AI models include Text to Image, Text to Template, Text Effects, Generative Fill, and other features like auto-translate.

Adobe offersIP indemnification for imagery generated with Firefly. Content Credentials are automatically attached to digital content created or edited with Firefly in Adobe Express.

Coming soon, Firefly Custom Models will be available in Adobe Express so users can create Firefly models to generate images with stronger brand identity across tools, teams, and marketing touchpoints. ;Bulk Create and Generate will allow marketers to create design variations. Marketers will also be able to leverage generated copy to create and test messaging performance and adapt to channels and design types.

The new advances in Adobe Express for Enterprise enable everyone to stay on-brand. With template locking and style controls, brand stewards can share approved content for others to re-use, localize or make last-mile edits. Interoperability between Adobe Express, Photoshop and Illustrator bridges creative and marketing workflows With support from Projects, teams can share brand assets, libraries, files and more in a dedicated space. Users can also remove backgrounds, convert to GIFs, generate QR images, or make explainer videos, flyers, presentations, banners or social posts. Users can also leverage new presentation and enhanced print capabilities and level up their presentations, reports, cover sheets, and more with Adobe Express for Enterprise and Adobe Acrobat.

Adobe is also working with Microsoft to develop Adobe Express Extension for Microsoft Copilot to empower users to create on-brand content within Microsoft 365 apps directly in the Copilot chat.