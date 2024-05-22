Veritonic Debuts Cross-Podcast Listener Measurement

Veritonic, an audio analytics and research platform provider, has added Cross-Podcast Listenership Measurement within its platform to provide insights into podcast audience measurement.

Veritonic's cross-podcast listenership measurement aggregates data from proprietary sources to track and analyze listener behavior across a vast array of podcasts and platforms. This data enables users to understand where their unique audiences are listening and where there is cross-listenership overlap.