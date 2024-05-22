Veritonic Debuts Cross-Podcast Listener Measurement
Veritonic, an audio analytics and research platform provider, has added Cross-Podcast Listenership Measurement within its platform to provide insights into podcast audience measurement.
Veritonic's cross-podcast listenership measurement aggregates data from proprietary sources to track and analyze listener behavior across a vast array of podcasts and platforms. This data enables users to understand where their unique audiences are listening and where there is cross-listenership overlap.
"We're pleased to unveil cross-podcast listenership measurement, which represents a major advancement in podcast analytics," said Scott Simonelli, CEO and co-founder of Veritonic, in a statement. "By offering a holistic view of listenership patterns across the podcast ecosystem, we empower brands to make data-driven decisions that maximize the reach and impact of their audio advertising investments."
"The ability to measure audiences across the podcasts they love most enables advertisers and platforms alike to understand their audience like never before," said Brian Benedik, chief revenue officer of Audacy, in a statement. "Whether launching a new campaign, evaluating ad performance, or refining targeting strategies, Veritonic continues to empower its clients to achieve unparalleled success in the dynamic world of audio advertising."