Zilliant Updates Its CPQ Suite with Generative AI

Zilliant, a provider of pricing lifecycle management solutions, today launched GenAI Pricing Analytics, enabling rapid insights into the full impact of the pricing details; AI-driven Pricing Guidance in Zilliant CPQ, a deep integration between price optimization and CPQ solutions; and an AI assistant that will be embedded in Zilliant CPQ to simplify the self-service shopping experience.

"Our customers need to react to cost and pricing changes faster, ensure that pricing changes are actually delivered and leveraged in the field, and get a single view of how the pricing strategy is being executed," said Kylie Fuentes, Zilliant's chief product and marketing officer, in a statement. "Zilliant can already help them manage this full pricing lifecycle but will soon be able to do it even better with strategically embedded AI to improve productivity, enhance user experiences, and increase speed to insights."

With GenAI Pricing Analytics, users will receive artificial intelligence-generated insights and alerts to drive proactive price management.

With AI-driven Pricing Guidance in Zilliant CPQ, sellers can leverage pricing guidance during the quoting process to ensure quotes are in line with revenue targets and reduce price discrepancies. They can immediately see a red, yellow, or green light next to the price for every line item in the quote. The stoplight visual indicates whether each discount meets margin or other business requirements. Prices that fall within the price range will automatically be approved, those that do not serve as a reminder to the sales rep that this quote will need to go through approval workflows.

With the Zilliant CPQ Self-Service AI Assistant, users will be able to have conversations with an AI assistant to help find what they're looking for.