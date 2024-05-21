Acquia Expands Digital Experience Platform with Launch of Digital Experience Optimization

Acquia, a provider of open digital experience software, is expanding its Open Digital Experience Platform, Acquia DXP, with the launch of Acquia Digital Experience Optimization (DXO) to help users maximize content relevance, search performance, and conversions.

In addition, Acquia's new DXO solution will include two additional products, Acquia SEO to increase brand visibility and engagement, and Acquia Convert to build high-performing personalized experiences across the customer journey.

"In today's business landscape, every martech investment needs to maximize the ROI of marketing spend with a clear line of sight to revenue, customer retention, and profitability priorities. However, digital marketing teams traditionally have had to rely on disjointed tools from multiple vendors that have made experience optimization processes inefficient and hindered their overall effectiveness," said Tom Bianchi, senior vice president of product and solutions marketing at Acquia, in a statement. "Acquia DXO offers a more streamlined optimization strategy that helps any digital team to continuously improve the effectiveness of their digital experience in ways that directly affect customer engagement and satisfaction, and advance them through their path to purchase."

Acquia DXO offers a combination of capabilities that include the following:

Acquia SEO, powered by Conductor, to optimize content with SEO best practices and target high-value keywords to improve organic search performance, increase site traffic, and ensure digital presence captivates a broader audience. Acquia SEO provides actionable insights, real-time recommendations, and performance analytics to iterate continuously and drive continuous content performance improvements across platforms and search engines.

Acquia Convert, powered by VWO, to understand user behaviors; test strategies; personalize digital experiences; meet diverse customer expectations; analyze user behavior through heatmaps, session recordings, on-page surveys, and more; conduct A/B, multivariate, and split testing on individual digital elements; and leverage multiple data sources to provide tailored visitor experiences.

Monsido by Acquia, to ensure a solid foundation to deliver inclusive and accessible digital experiences that increase customer satisfaction with web governance tools that maintain digital accessibility compliance, improve content quality and brand compliance, eliminate errors, and simplify data privacy and consent management.

Acquia SEO, Acquia Convert, and Monsido are integrated with the entire Acquia portfolio as well as third-party content management, commerce, customer data and analytics, and marketing automation platforms.