Cognigy Unveils AI Agents for Sales and Marketing

Cognigy today launched AI Agents for Sales and Marketing.

Cognigy's AI Agents are engineered to revolutionize customer engagement through proactive personalization and intelligent interaction that anticipates customer needs and drives sales growth. They leverage insights from customer profiles and context to proactively identify needs and customer conversations that align with individual journeys and preferences. With capabilities that include proactive outbound calling, these AI Agents can initiate contact.

As part of a Sales and Marketing workforce, Cognigy AI Agents can automate the following:

Renewals and Upselling: Automatically contact customers before their contracts expire, handling both renewals and opportunities for additional services.

Sales Activation: AI Agents follow up on leads from unfinished applications or check-outs, helping to reconnect potential customers and convert them to active customers.

Outbound Scheduling: Initiate calls to customers to schedule appointments or services.

The AI technology supports the entire customer journey, providing continuous assistance from initial contact through after-sales support, enhancing every interaction with generative and conversational AI. Additionally, AI Agents work alongside humans in the contact center and can transfer calls or chats at any point of a conversation.