CallTrackingMetrics Partners with SearchKings

CallTrackingMetrics has partnered with SearchKings, a search engine marketing agency, enabling SearchKings to provide specialized search marketing services, such as Google Ads management, Microsoft Advertising (Bing Ads), and Google Local Services campaigns to CallTrackingMetrics clients.

"We're thrilled to formalize our partnership with SearchKings as our first certified agency," said Todd Fisher co-founder and CEO of CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement "Their team has been an invaluable partner in helping shape our artificial intelligence products like AskAI. This partnership ensures our clients have access to best-in-class search marketing services backed by industry-leading call tracking and analytics."

"Integrating CallTrackingMetrics software has been game-changing for our business and clients," said Matthew Marcus, chief information officer of SearchKings, in a statement. "With access to unparalleled visibility into our advertising campaigns' call data, we've been able to drive more high-quality leads for our clients at a lower cost-per-lead. We're excited to extend these benefits to even more businesses through this partnership.