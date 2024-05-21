CallRail Partners with Mailchimp
CallRail, a lead intelligence platform provider, has integrated with Intuit Mailchimp's email marketing and automation platform to help companies bridge the gap between online and offline channels with prompt, customized customer engagement based on lead attributes and conversation insights.
With this integration, businesses can engage customers and prospects with personalized and timely email or SMS marketing. The integration between Mailchimp and CallRail harvest insights (why they called, what they want, overall sentiment, etc.) of each call, text, and form fill and apply them to Mailchimp's marketing capabilities with advanced segmentation and tagging.
Marketers using this integration will be able to send automated follow-up emails or SMS messages to prospects after they interact with the business. Additionally, they will be able to automate different messages for the customer based on sentiment, custom tags for keywords and phrases spoken during conversations; revenue/customer value, and first-time caller status.
"We're thrilled to partner with Mailchimp to unleash the power of conversation data coupled with email segmentation and automation for SMBs," said Marc Ginsberg, CEO of CallRail, in a statement. "Generating leads is expensive. Our goal is to ensure that businesses are able to convert as many leads as possible to valued customers. This partnership not only saves time but also drives a better customer experience and lead conversion for business owners and marketers."
"Small and medium-sized businesses are looking to deliver quality sales and services to their customers but are often hindered by complex lead cycles and manual processes," said Kenneth Chestnut, global head of ecosystem at Intuit Mailchimp, in a statement. "We are delighted to partner with CallRail to help companies streamline and automate customer interactions and optimize their marketing efforts."