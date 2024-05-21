CallRail Partners with Mailchimp

CallRail, a lead intelligence platform provider, has integrated with Intuit Mailchimp's email marketing and automation platform to help companies bridge the gap between online and offline channels with prompt, customized customer engagement based on lead attributes and conversation insights.

With this integration, businesses can engage customers and prospects with personalized and timely email or SMS marketing. The integration between Mailchimp and CallRail harvest insights (why they called, what they want, overall sentiment, etc.) of each call, text, and form fill and apply them to Mailchimp's marketing capabilities with advanced segmentation and tagging.

Marketers using this integration will be able to send automated follow-up emails or SMS messages to prospects after they interact with the business. Additionally, they will be able to automate different messages for the customer based on sentiment, custom tags for keywords and phrases spoken during conversations; revenue/customer value, and first-time caller status.