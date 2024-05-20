Glia Introduces Cortex AI for Financial Services Firms

Glia, a provider of customer interaction technology, today launched Glia Cortex, a responsible artificial intelligence platform built specifically for the financial services industry.

"Financial institutions are looking to AI to modernize and create efficiencies in their contact centers, however they have been rightfully cautious as significant questions around safety, privacy, and business and reputational risks associated with adopting AI remain," said Jay Choi, chief product officer of Glia, in a statement. "Glia Cortex unleashes the benefits of AI and generative AI while maintaining proper, steady guardrails to keep data private and secure. We've made it possible to deploy AI without introducing risk, providing responsible technology that institutions and their customers can trust."

Glia Cortex empowers financial institutions with AI for automating customer interactions, increasing agent productivity, and enabling deeper visibility for managers. It embeds AI throughout Glia's Unified Interaction Management platform.

Key components of Glia Cortex include the following:

Customer AI, turnkey AI assistants that automate and elevate up to 65 percent of customer interactions in any channel, from digital properties to traditional phone calls.

Agent AI, blending AI and generative AI tools for agents to automate and streamline workflows.

Manager AI, which can deliver deeper insights to understand agent teams, why customers are reaching out, and how to improve service.

Service 1st Federal Credit Union partnered with Glia to introduce responsible AI into its contact center.