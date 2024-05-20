Bloomerang Launches Membership Management

Bloomerang today introduces Membership Management, an add-on that merges donor and membership data in an all-in-one giving platform for nonprofits to cross-cultivate donors and members, understand their journeys, and engage them in a more personalized and effective way.

Bloomerang Membership Management includes the following:

Comprehensive constituent profiles to track every member's status, history, and involvement.

Dynamic membership groups to segment members based on level and pair these groups with activity, engagement, or other data to tailor communications and strategies.

Automated membership processes, to streamline administrative tasks with automatic renewals, nondeductible tracking, and receipting.

Multichannel communication, to connect with members using welcome streams, event invitations, renewal reminders, and newsletters.

Online membership forms that can be embedded seamlessly into websites.