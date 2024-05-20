Bloomerang Launches Membership Management
Bloomerang today introduces Membership Management, an add-on that merges donor and membership data in an all-in-one giving platform for nonprofits to cross-cultivate donors and members, understand their journeys, and engage them in a more personalized and effective way.
Bloomerang Membership Management includes the following:
- Comprehensive constituent profiles to track every member's status, history, and involvement.
- Dynamic membership groups to segment members based on level and pair these groups with activity, engagement, or other data to tailor communications and strategies.
- Automated membership processes, to streamline administrative tasks with automatic renewals, nondeductible tracking, and receipting.
- Multichannel communication, to connect with members using welcome streams, event invitations, renewal reminders, and newsletters.
- Online membership forms that can be embedded seamlessly into websites.
"Bloomerang Membership Management simplifies membership management by merging data across donor and member profiles, automating key processes, and making it easy to onboard new members. It's a powerful tool designed to give nonprofits the edge they need in today's busy world. Why not let Bloomerang handle the logistics so you can focus on what matters most—making a difference in your community?," the company shared in a blog post earlier today.