LivePerson Adds AI Capabilities, Partnerships, and Integrations
LivePerson, a provider of digital customer conversation technologies, is launching capabilities, partnerships, and integrations that connect and orchestrate customer conversations at scale. With these solutions, LivePerson's open platform integrates into enterprise technology and orchestrates large language models, artificial intelligence, and human agents across voice and messaging.
"Together with our incredible partners and customers, we're setting the new standard for harmonizing the people, AI, and automation behind world-class customer conversations," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson, in a statement. "We're excited to share how our latest innovations ensure each conversation counts and every interaction leaves a lasting impression."
Among the new capabilities are the following:
- Bring Your Own LLM, integrating a wide range of LLMs, from OpenAI, Google, Meta, and Cohere to custom and in-house LLMs, into the Conversational Cloud.
- Bring Your Own Bot, allowing third-party bots, including IBM Watson, Google Dialog Flow, Amazon Lex, and Microsoft, to contribute to customer conversations alongside human agents and LivePerson-powered AI agents.
- AI Agents for routing and data collection in the contact center through generative AI. The Routing AI Agent intelligently guides customers to the right bot or human, while the Data Collection AI Agent conversationally collects information from customers to better help them.
- Conversation Orchestrator, which harmonizes data signals across enterprise systems, including CRM, customer data platforms, customer analytics, and more for use cases ranging from agent coaching and AI content moderation to intelligent routing and self-service options.
- LLM-powered Voice AI, which leverages generative AI to connect voice conversations to digital channels and automate them.
- Voice Capture and Omnichannel Dashboard, for bringing voice data into Analytics Studio, LivePerson's advanced conversational intelligence solution, with an interface for understanding the effectiveness and impact of voice-to-digital transformation.