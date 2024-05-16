LivePerson Adds AI Capabilities, Partnerships, and Integrations

LivePerson, a provider of digital customer conversation technologies, is launching capabilities, partnerships, and integrations that connect and orchestrate customer conversations at scale. With these solutions, LivePerson's open platform integrates into enterprise technology and orchestrates large language models, artificial intelligence, and human agents across voice and messaging.

"Together with our incredible partners and customers, we're setting the new standard for harmonizing the people, AI, and automation behind world-class customer conversations," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson, in a statement. "We're excited to share how our latest innovations ensure each conversation counts and every interaction leaves a lasting impression."

Among the new capabilities are the following: