Hi Auto Launches Voice AI Marketer Toolkit

Hi Auto, a provider of voice artificial intelligence technology for quick-service restaurants with drive-thru opertions, has released the Voice AI Marketer Toolkit, a comprehensive set of tools for capitalizing on customer conversations to increase engagement and loyalty.

These marketing tools include menu optimization, A/B or multivariate testing, and customized natural voices. They allow restaurants to design and optimize customer conversations while highlighting brand value, promotions, events, special menu offerings, and more.

Key features of Hi Auto's Voice AI Marketer Toolkit include the following:

Dynamic upsell customization, for product suggestions considering multiple factors influencing customer experiences, such as time, location, weather, script, language, and voice.

Multivariate experimentation, to test a small control group of stores with similar performance by changing the conversation parameters, such as the number of upsells during a specific daypart. Based on the results, marketing teams can adjust the script to be deployed across all chains.

Natural and cloned voices.