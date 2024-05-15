Melissa Launches Data Marketplace

Melissa today launched Melissa Marketplace for both technology and business users, capitalizing on its customer data quality expertise and functions as a one-stop shop offering specific data sets, web services, or APIs for data quality operations.

"Customer data integration—the lifeblood of any enterprise—is more and more driven by the business side of operations, across borders and industry sectors. Melissa is well-positioned to support this shift, with easy, intuitive access to our vast data resources," said Daniel Le, chief data officer of Melissa, in a statement. "With Melissa Marketplace, barriers to data quality are removed. We're connecting clean, enhanced data to the business teams closely relying on it every day."

Melissa Marketplace offers both free and premium tools and services and visibility into true global customer data intelligence. Searchable apps and services categories provide access to address, business, consumer, geographic, international, occupant, property, reference, and postal boundaries. Data offerings support broad global arenas, such as philanthropy, healthcare, finance, retail and e-commerce, and public sector operations at the local, state, and federal levels, along with a slate of other global industries.