Mindtickle Adds Revenue Enablement and AI Capabilities

Mindtickle, a revenue productivity platform provider, today introduced enablement and artificial intelligence capabilities to improve behaviors for customer-facing teams.

These new advancements empower sellers, revenue managers, and enablement teams through AI workflow automation, seamless integrations, and actionable insights. Users can also personalize content for each prospect.

This latest release includes the following new capabilities:

Copilot for Sellers, which guides sellers through every step of every deal to better engage customers and close deals with strategic recommendations on the next best actions, account research, objection handling, and competitive positioning.

Interactive AI role-plays, with AI-generated customers jumping on live conversations with reps so they can practice pitches, objection handling, and difficult conversations.

Outreach and LinkedIn integrations.

Manager Command Center, giving frontline managers a cockpit view into their teams' skills, actions, and performance gaps and prescriptive and actionable insights tailored to their priorities.

Readiness Index templates, so selling organizations can now decode sellers' competency gaps to improve their performance.

AI content creation to give simple prompts and get an AI-generated course outline combining active learning, passive learning, and assessments.