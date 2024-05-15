Outreach Launches Smart Account Plans

Outreach, a sales execution platform provider, today launched Smart Account Plans, a single surface for sellers to see all critical aspects of their accounts and build customized account strategies in minutes.

"Sellers need to understand their customers' needs and goals to effectively move through the deal cycle," said David Ruggiero, president of go-to-market at Outreach, in a statement. "Successful account-based sales strategies rely on shared information, constant alignment, detailed planning, and structured workflows. By adopting a strategic approach, companies can improve their prospecting efforts, lower customer acquisition costs, and maximize the value of their existing customers through thoughtful account management, which will drive ongoing business growth."

With Smart Account Plans, every member of the go-to-market team can view account activity, understand the buying committee, and collaborate with stakeholders on how to best penetrate the account.

One new feature in Smart Account Plans is Smart Account Assist, which combines an artificial intelligence-generated summary of recent account activities with a Q&A chat to answer critical questions, such as What are the next steps? and What are the potential risks on my account? Smart Account Assist delivers comprehensive insights tailored to individual account needs, pinpointing risks, determining next steps, and ramping up newly assigned account reps.

Sellers with Outreach Smart Account Plans can penetrate more target accounts by crafting compelling business cases, understanding buying committees, and reaching out within existing workflows.