Propel Software Launches Spring '24 Release

Propel Software, providers of a product value management (PVM) platform, has launched its Spring '24 release to help companies speed time to revenue, surpass sustainability goals, and elevate product quality through enhanced collaboration and data integration.

"Spring '24 continues to build on the promise that many siloed legacy solutions fail to provide," said Eric Schrader, chief product officer of Propel, in a statement. "Our platform weaves a trusted product thread throughout the entire product lifecycle, engaging every stakeholder to address critical product success factors: how well it's designed and made, how effectively it's marketed and sold, and how efficiently it's serviced and supported."

The Spring '24 Release expands product enrichment capabilities to transform and associate products' technical definitions with market-facing content, attributes, and rich product information for various sales channels.

It also significantly improves sustainability tracking and compliance. A new integration with QPoint Technology's Green Data Exchange allows users to access supplier declarations, certifying that products meet the highest standards of environmental stewardship before they enter the market.

Expanding on the capability announced in the Winter '24 release to link serialized end units to the item revision that was used to build it, customers can now relate those serialized customer end units to quality workflows, and the affected items will be automatically linked. Bridging the gap between commercial and product teams enables rapid contextualization of field feedback. Service and support teams can problem-solve using a framework of customer issues and cases tied to serialized assets. Meanwhile, their quality and engineering colleagues gain immediate visibility to appropriate parts, assemblies, and documents in need of remediation and the scope of potential impact across the entire product portfolio and all installed assets.