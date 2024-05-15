Square Serves Up Fresh Restaurant Integrations and Recommendations

Square has released platform integrations for food and beverage businesses that include SevenRooms, Restaurant365, and Popmenu, among others, and machine learning-powered app recommendations to improve how sellers discover connected products.

Square's latest slate of partner integrations include the following:

SevenRooms, allowing restaurants to see reservations and additional customer insights on their POS, streamlining dining room management and providing diners with an elevated experience through increased personalization.

Restaurant365, a cloud-based solution that helps restaurants manage their accounting, workforce, and store operations.

7shifts, for restaurant performance data, including sales projections and labor costs, in real time.

Popmenu, to grow their digital presence, automate and personalize their marketing, and manage online orders within Square.

Olo, to increase orders, streamline operations, improve the guest experience, and view orders from all their digital channels on their POS and kitchen display systems.

"As competitive pressures mount across the hospitality industry, it has become even more important for operators to have a 360-degree view of their customers so they can provide truly differentiated experiences," said Allison Page, co-founder and chief product officer of SevenRooms, in a statement. "Our comprehensive integration with Square equips restaurants with the rich data they need to better understand their diners, helping them make every guest interaction more personalized while driving higher customer loyalty and retention."

Alongside these new integrations, Square is also rolling out a new recommendation engine for partner integrations, powered by machine learning.