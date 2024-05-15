SheerID Updates Marketing Hub

SheerID, a provider of identity verification solutions for commerce, has updated its Marketing Hub with a suite of products enabling marketers to engage members of high-value communities, including students, healthcare workers and military members.

SheerID's suite of marketing products can reach the total audience in each community with each stage of the marketing funnel. It includes the following:

Community Insights,a digital subscription to the latest consumer buying behaviors, demographics, and psychographics.

Community Lists, to support targeted digital, email, or direct mail campaigns. Community lists are available for military members, students, and healthcare workers.

Community Outreach, to activate high-impact display ads across more than 100 digital properties, social media ads, and emails.

Community Influencers, to leverage influencers within each community to promote their offers on their high-traffic networks.