SheerID Updates Marketing Hub
SheerID, a provider of identity verification solutions for commerce, has updated its Marketing Hub with a suite of products enabling marketers to engage members of high-value communities, including students, healthcare workers and military members.
SheerID's suite of marketing products can reach the total audience in each community with each stage of the marketing funnel. It includes the following:
- Community Insights,a digital subscription to the latest consumer buying behaviors, demographics, and psychographics.
- Community Lists, to support targeted digital, email, or direct mail campaigns. Community lists are available for military members, students, and healthcare workers.
- Community Outreach, to activate high-impact display ads across more than 100 digital properties, social media ads, and emails.
- Community Influencers, to leverage influencers within each community to promote their offers on their high-traffic networks.
"Marketing to communities with an exclusive offer is a proven way to build long-term customer relationships and drive sustainable revenue," said Sai Koppala, chief marketing officer of SheerID, in a statement. "Because our Open Verification Platform creates a direct connection between the brand and the consumer, brands see tremendous results. We're very excited about the release of our marketing suite of products to help our clients drive even more revenue performance."