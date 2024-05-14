SWIPEBY Launches AI-Driven Social Media Content Creator

SWIPEBY has launched an artificial intelligence-driven social media content creation tool that takes business information, like opening hours, best sellers, and consumer behavior, into consideration to develop relevant posts.

The tool continually creates new content that is planned two weeks in advance so the business owner can review, request edits, and approve for posting. Any post that hasn't been approved will be texted to the owner 48 hours in advance for review.

"With each new feature we develop, we think about how we can ease the time consuming and expensive tasks a business owner has to deal with," said SWIPEBY Founder and CEO Carl Turner in a statement. "By making social media content creation easy, they are freed up to focus on things that only they can do. "This new Content Creation feature is perfect for the small to medium-sized brick-and-mortar retailer or restaurant that simply hasn't had time to think about social media but knows it's important for their brand and for customer engagement," Turner continued. "Coupling it with the Direct Message Manager allows the restaurant to focus on their business and not worry about keeping up with the demands of social media that come 24/7."

This is the second social media functionality developed by SWIPEBY. Earlier this year, the company launched a tool that uses AI to answer questions and comments sent to businesses' Facebook and Instagram direct message accounts. The SWIPEBY Direct Message Manager can convert reservation requests into reservations, drive delivery orders, handle bad experiences, and answer common questions, like location and hours.