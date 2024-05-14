Pendo Introduces Pendo Listen for Customer Feedback

Pendo, providers of a product experience platform, today introduced Pendo Listen in the Pendo One platform to accelerate product discovery.

Pendo Listen centralizes customer feedback from disparate sources, applies artificial intelligence to extract patterns and insights from the feedback, and enables product teams to set product strategy and communicate their plans back to customers.

"It is the product team's job to understand customer needs and partner with developers on what to build. But product discovery is too manual and time-consuming," said Todd Olson, Pendo's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "This is the perfect use case for AI and automation. Pendo Listen can instantly separate signal from noise in user feedback, freeing up product teams to design the best solutions and ensure developer time is well spent."

Pendo Listen integrates with Pendo's behavioral analytics, session replay, and in-app messaging capabilities. Companies can use it for the following: