Pendo Introduces Pendo Listen for Customer Feedback
Pendo, providers of a product experience platform, today introduced Pendo Listen in the Pendo One platform to accelerate product discovery.
Pendo Listen centralizes customer feedback from disparate sources, applies artificial intelligence to extract patterns and insights from the feedback, and enables product teams to set product strategy and communicate their plans back to customers.
"It is the product team's job to understand customer needs and partner with developers on what to build. But product discovery is too manual and time-consuming," said Todd Olson, Pendo's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "This is the perfect use case for AI and automation. Pendo Listen can instantly separate signal from noise in user feedback, freeing up product teams to design the best solutions and ensure developer time is well spent."
Pendo Listen integrates with Pendo's behavioral analytics, session replay, and in-app messaging capabilities. Companies can use it for the following:
- To capture suggestions and feature requests from users while they are in an application via a new customer portal.
- To extract and categorize themes in feedback using AI and assign them to relevant product teams.
- To understand user feedback in context by weighing it alongside actual usage data or by watching a video playback of a user's session just before the feedback was submitted.
- To engage with users following their feedback by delivering in-app messages to test new ideas, communicate a launch, or provide education about a feature set.
- To create customer-facing roadmaps to communicate plans and close the loop with users who submitted feedback.
- To send requirements with customer context to engineers via Jira and Azure DevOps integrations.