Crant Launches Ink Lantern Lite

Crant, a provider of solutions for brand building, has launched Ink Lantern Lite, a version of its platform for smaller companies and start-ups.

Ink Lantern combines the rapid analysis capabilities of social listening tools with the in-depth strategic guidance of brand consulting firms.

Ink Lantern and Ink Lantern Lite effectively benchmark consumer sentiment, quantify market engagement, and unlock top-performing content strategies.