Crant Launches Ink Lantern Lite
Crant, a provider of solutions for brand building, has launched Ink Lantern Lite, a version of its platform for smaller companies and start-ups.
Ink Lantern combines the rapid analysis capabilities of social listening tools with the in-depth strategic guidance of brand consulting firms.
Ink Lantern and Ink Lantern Lite effectively benchmark consumer sentiment, quantify market engagement, and unlock top-performing content strategies.
"Ink Lantern offers high-caliber, accessible solutions to major brands designed to make brand building more effective. With the extension of Ink Lantern Lite, companies of all sizes now have access to more effective brand building and marketing that drives differentiation," said Alvaro Melendez, co-founder of Crant, in a statement. "With the introduction of Ink Lantern Lite, we are leveling the playing field, allowing smaller businesses the same opportunities to excel as their larger counterparts."