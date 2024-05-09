Cordial Adds Integration and Personalization Capabilities

Cordial, providers of a marketing platform that automates billions of data-driven emails, SMS, and mobile app messages, has released a suite of product enhancements to help companies accelerate marketing integration, optimize strategies based on business metrics, and leverage AI for customer understanding.

"At Cordial, we understand the challenges of harmonizing innovation with operational realities," said Matt Howland, chief product and engineering officer of Cordial, in a statement. "Cordial's latest releases offer unparalleled understanding through AI-driven actionable understanding, customer behavior predictions, and a more human UX. The strategies and efficiencies in today's Product Showcase demonstrate how Cordial's industry-leading vision translates into tangible results for our clients."

Cordial's Product Showcase includes the following enhancements to accelerate connectivity and marketing campaign success:

Universal Connector: for integration between Cordial and third-party applications with bi-directional, real-time data streams.

Programs, to maximize marketing performance by aligning strategies with core business KPIs in a repeatable, measurable way.

Send Time Optimization, to boost engagement by delivering messages when customers are most receptive based on historical behavior.

Category Propensity, to predict customers' favored product categories to fuel targeted recommendations and offerings.

Message Analysis, for AI-powered insights to further understand the message through automated modeling and labeling.

Natural Language Audience Builder, to build precise audience segments using conversational language queries.