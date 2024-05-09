Clari Launches Forecast for Consumption and Revenue Execution

Clari, a revenue platform provider, has launched Clari Forecast for Consumption, part of its new Enterprise Suite, to enable revenue leaders to predict and manage all consumption revenue in one place, and Revenue Execution, which automates sales execution across the complete revenue lifecycle, providing prescriptive guidance and artificial intelligence-powered productivity to every rep and front-line manager.

With Clari Forecast for Consumption, account planning and quarterly projections are centralized into a comprehensive forecasting solution that spans the entire revenue process and all revenue models.

Clari's new Revenue Execution solution provides sales reps with full-funnel AI-driven execution tools, including top-of-funnel prospecting and engagement; opportunity management and account inspection; conversational intelligence and AI coaching; and buyer collaboration and mutual action plans. It is powered by RevAI, Clari's descriptive, predictive, and generative AI that provides actionable insights in every workflow, and RevDB, its source of revenue data.

In addition to Clari Forecast for Consumption, Clari's new Enterprise Suite also includes Consolidated Views in Clari Forecast, a new solution that consolidates revenue insights across multiple CRM instances; Forecast Config in Clari Studio, enabling teams to design, build, test, and deploy various forecast models; and new data sources in Clari Ingest, which pulls usage and spending data from third-party databases, including Snowflake, Google BigQuery, and Databricks, into RevDB to visualize and grow real-time consumption-based revenue.