  • May 22, 2024

Sanity Launches Sanity Create

Sanity, a content platform provider, today introduced Sanity Create, an artificial intelligence-assisted writing tool for the entire content lifecycle, from creation and management to publishing. It is a content workspace that is seamlessly integrated with a CMS, enabling automated publishing of content across multiple channels.

Sanity Create combines large language models (LLMs) with rich context from Sanity's Content Lake into a single writing environment. Capabilities include the following:

  • The ability to collect notes, briefs, plans, loose ideas, facts and style guides from across collaborators.
  • AI ghostwriting assistance.
  • Human collaboration alongside the AI.
  • The ability to structure and push the free form, generated content into the Sanity Studio and automatically stage it with a single click.

"We firmly believe that content can be a competitive advantage that drives businesses forward if managed strategically," said Magnus Hillestead, co-founder and CEO of Sanity, in a statement. "Adding Create to the Sanity platform breaks more silos in the content lifecycle and unlocks new possibilities for teams to transform their business with content."

