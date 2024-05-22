Sanity Launches Sanity Create

Sanity, a content platform provider, today introduced Sanity Create, an artificial intelligence-assisted writing tool for the entire content lifecycle, from creation and management to publishing. It is a content workspace that is seamlessly integrated with a CMS, enabling automated publishing of content across multiple channels.

Sanity Create combines large language models (LLMs) with rich context from Sanity's Content Lake into a single writing environment. Capabilities include the following:

The ability to collect notes, briefs, plans, loose ideas, facts and style guides from across collaborators.

AI ghostwriting assistance.

Human collaboration alongside the AI.

The ability to structure and push the free form, generated content into the Sanity Studio and automatically stage it with a single click.